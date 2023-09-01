Commanders' athletic training staff relies on hard work, adaptability and camaraderie to rise to preseason occasion 

"They have a lot of responsibilities. There are physical demands and there's mental demands, so we want to make sure we're taking care of that for them," McCracken explained.

Operating with this mindset for 90 players and over a dozen coaches all day, almost every day is not easy. The trainers know that, while their job is to (at times quite literally) fill up the cups of the players, they also need to find bits of time and space to fill up their own cups.

Many trainers try to squeeze in workouts whenever they can. Music and even trivia are played often during treatment. McCracken stressed the desire for the training room to "not be like a hospital setting." Turning to one another on staff also helps make sure the work is high quality.

"If someone's having a hard day or maybe they have a case with an athlete that they're struggling with, we help each other out," McCracken said.

Being there for each other is as important to the job as having a stim or rolls of athletic tape on hand. They wear earpieces at practice to talk to each other. Shared digital platforms provide streamlined ways for everyone on the athlete wellness and player performance side to stay looped in on players' statuses. Hagi described it as a real "family" environment.

All of them know that together – with their different accreditations and strengths – they can offer up the kind of hard work and knowledge that will help the Commanders get to where they need to be.