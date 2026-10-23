Washington's top defensive plays from Weeks 1-6

Styles grabs his first interception.

The great thing about Styles' athleticism is that he is usually in the right place at the right time. That was the case in Week 3, when the Commanders upset the Seattle Seahawks thanks in part to one of their better defensive performances of the season thus far.

The Commanders had a 17-10 lead over the Seahawks at halftime but stalled on the opening drive of the third quarter. The Seahawks set up at their own 18-yard line, but their drive ended quickly as a pass from Sam Darnold was tipped at the line of scrimmage and fell into Styles' hands at the Seahawks' 42-yard line. It gave the Commanders their best starting field position of the day, and three plays later, Marcus Mariota connected with Terry McLaurin for a 30-yard touchdown.