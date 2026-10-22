Washington's top 5 offensive plays from Weeks 1-6

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.
The season has not gone the was the Washington Commanders had hoped heading into the bye week, but there have still been some impressive moments on the field. Here are five of the offense's best moments from Weeks 1-6.
Treylon Burks hauls in a 30-yard bomb from Jayden Daniels.
The Commanders were not necessarily in a hurry to move down the field down six points to the San Francisco 49ers, but they needed a play that could flip the field and swing momentum in their favor.
Daniels and Burks took care of that. With the ball at the Commanders' 39-yard line, Daniels zipped out a pass to Burks, who was running across the middle of the field. It was a little high and outside -- the defensive back was on Burks' heels -- but Burks leaped to make the 30-yard grab at the 49ers' 31.
It was another highlight moment for Burks, who is on track to have the best season of his professional career. He is projected by ESPN to make 26 catches for 431 yards, but those numbers could increase since Terry McLaurin is now out for the season.
Bill sets the tone with a 33-yard touchdown.
The Commanders have not always gotten out to strong starts in games, but that was not the case against the Giants.
Washington needed just four plays to find the end zone on its opening drive against the Giants. Daniels and Chig Okonkwo got the offense to the 33-yard line when they decided to switch things up with a run play. They handed it to Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who ran up the middle of the Giants' defense and sprinted past the secondary en route to a 33-yard score.
Croskey-Merritt rushed for his second touchdown of the season and 10th of his career on Washington's opening drive. He became the fourth running back in franchise history to have at least 10 rushing touchdowns within his first 25 career games.
Burks catches Athan Kaliakmanis' first touchdown pass.
The Commanders needed a spark against the Indianapolis Colts after Marcus Mariota went down with an MCL strain and Daniel Jones scored 17 unanswered points. Seventh-round rookie Kaliakmanis started taking shots down the field, and Burks caught one of them to give Washington new life.
The Commanders were set up at the Colts' 47-yard line. Indianapolis was pressuring Kaliakmanis on almost every play, so he knew there would be opportunities downfield. Kaliakmanis stood in the pocket and let Burks get open down the left sideline before lofting the ball to the end zone.
Burks caught the ball at the Colts' 5-yard line and had Sauce Gardner at his feet as he crossed the goal line.
McLaurin extends Washington's lead over Seattle.
The Commanders found themselves with a seven-point lead over the 2-0 Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. But no lead is safe against the Seahawks, who had one of the league's best defenses at the time. Washington needed to keep the pressure on Seattle and hopefully build upon their lead.
Of course, the Commanders looked McLaurin's way for an answer.
The Commanders had a short field to work with after Sonny Styles grabbed an interception at the Seahawks' 43-yard line. Marcus Mariota connected with Stefon Diggs and later Burks to get to the Seahawks' 30-yard line. That's when Washington decided to take a shot to the end zone, and McLaurin made the grab after creating some separation against the Seahawks cornerback to put the Commanders up by two touchdowns.
The play did not quite unfold as planned; McLaurin was supposed to run a comeback route but created so much separation that he decided to run for the end zone and hope that Mariota recognized it. Mariota picked it up quickly, which speaks to how well the two veterans worked together.
Daniels sprints for a 38-yard touchdown.
Fans were waiting for a sign that the version of Daniels they loved was back after dislocating his elbow in Week 2. They did not have to wait long.
Daniels looked efficient in the first half, leading the Commanders on a touchdown drive to go with two field goals, but had not shown much of his dynamic ability and a ball carrier. That changed on second-and-6 at the Giants' 38-yard line. Daniels saw a gap in the Giants' pass rush and raced into the secondary. No Giants defender had a chance at stopping him on the run, and the quarterback crossed the goal line with ease to put Washington up 19-6.
Daniels' 38-yard touchdown run was the longest by a Washington quarterback against the NY Giants in franchise history. It was the second-longest rushing touchdown by a Washington quarterback at Northwest Stadium in franchise history.