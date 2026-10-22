Washington's top 5 offensive plays from Weeks 1-6

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

The season has not gone the was the Washington Commanders had hoped heading into the bye week, but there have still been some impressive moments on the field. Here are five of the offense's best moments from Weeks 1-6.

Treylon Burks hauls in a 30-yard bomb from Jayden Daniels.

The Commanders were not necessarily in a hurry to move down the field down six points to the San Francisco 49ers, but they needed a play that could flip the field and swing momentum in their favor.

Daniels and Burks took care of that. With the ball at the Commanders' 39-yard line, Daniels zipped out a pass to Burks, who was running across the middle of the field. It was a little high and outside -- the defensive back was on Burks' heels -- but Burks leaped to make the 30-yard grab at the 49ers' 31.