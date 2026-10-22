NFC East roundup | The division struggled but remains wide open

Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season saw the Washington Commanders head west for Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers, while the Dallas Cowboys played the Green Bay Packers in Sunday Night Football. The Philadelphia Eagles hosted the Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants faced off against the New Orleans Saints.

NFC East Standings:

New York Giants (3-2-1; Point differential:-4)

Philadelphia Eagles (2-4; Point differential:-31)

Dallas Cowboys (2-4; Point differential:-8)

Washington Commanders (1-4-1; Point differential:-40)

Following losses by every team in Week 6, the NFC East is the first division since the merger to go winless in consecutive weeks in which every team has played. That being said, the NFC East is still up for grabs.

Let's look at what worked and what didn't for each team in the NFC East heading into Week 7:

New York Giants

What worked: JJ McCarthy took over under center after Jameis Winston threw his second interception of the game and led a surprisingly valiant comeback effort. McCarthy rebounded from an interception and helped the Giants score 17 unanswered points on three scoring drives in the fourth quarter. McCarthy tied Eli Manning's franchise record for most passing yards in a single fourth quarter and proved himself reliable enough to be named starter for New York in Week 7.

Needs improvement: The Giants' run game hasn't operated as efficiently as it has in recent weeks. Head coach John Harbaugh even remarked that it "was not very good" after the game. New York was held to 84 rushing yards, and Cam Skattebo didn't record a single carry against the Saints, although Harbaugh claims that wasn't by design.

On Tuesday, the Giants released Najee Harris just two days after he started the game. Harbaugh says nobody in the room has stepped up to "be the back" -- an issue that will continue to plague the Giants offense until it is rectified.

Looking ahead to the Houston Texans: The Texans' No. 3 run defense won't do the Giants any favors. Houston is coming off a 34-31 victory against the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars in London. It held Jacksonville's top rusher, former Commander Chris Rodriguz Jr., to 55 yards on 11 carries.