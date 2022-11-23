News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders designate Carson Wentz to return to practice

Nov 23, 2022 at 10:59 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

RosterUpdate_1920x1080

The Washington Commanders have designated to return to practice this week, starting his 21-day clock to return to the active roster.

The Commanders can activate Wentz at any point during the 21-day period. Once that time frame is up, the team must decide whether to place him on the active roster or return him to Injured Reserve.

Wentz was placed on IR after fracturing his finger against the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football in Week 6. Wentz sustained the injury during the game but stayed in to help Washington secure a 12-7 win over the Bears.

Wentz underwent successful surgery on his throwing hand and began rehab immediately. Head coach Ron Rivera said that Wentz has kept in shape over the last five weeks and was cleared to throw last week.

The plan, Rivera said after Washington's 23-10 win over the Houston Texans last Sunday, is to prepare Wentz to be the backup for Taylor Heinicke, who has won four of the last five games in Wentz's absence.

Related Content

news

Commanders vs. Falcons preview | Taking on the ATL

The Washington Commanders will return to FedExField to take on the Atlanta Falcons. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

news

Wake Up Washington | How Chase Young fits in with the Commanders' D-Line

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

news

Being named starter a full circle moment for Heinicke

Heinicke is the starting quarterback for at least the next week against the Falcons, and that decision is the result on his winning and growth over the last month.

news

London Fletcher, Henry Ellard named HOF semifinalists

Fletcher and Ellard are considered two of the best players to ever suit up for Washington in their respective positions.

news

Washington Commanders to reveal Sean Taylor memorial installation in honor of the 15th anniversary of his passing during the team's Week 12 matchup

The Washington Commanders will honor Sean Taylor on the 15th Anniversary of his passing during the team's Week 12 home matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 27 at 1 p.m.

news

From the booth | Getting way too far ahead of ourselves

The Washington Commanders are above .500 with playoffs on the line, and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein looks ahead to what could be an exciting January.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera has "little bit of fun" with Heinicke's post-win tradition

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

news

Chase Young activated to 53-man roster

Young, who tore his ACL against the Tamp Bay Buccaneers in Week 10 of the 2021 season, has taken another step in his recovery as he rejoins the active roster.

news

3 numbers to know from Washington's win against Houston

The Washington Commanders beat the Texans, 23-10, yesterday in Houston, bringing their record to 6-5 on the season. Here are three numbers to know from the Week 11 win.

news

5 takeaways from Washington's win over Houston

The Washington Commanders won their fifth game in six weeks in convincing fashion against the Houston Texans with a 23-10 victory. Here are five takeaways from the matchup, presented by the Inaugural Washington Commanders Fan Cruise.

news

Commanders-Texans Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 23-10 win over the Houston Texans, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

Advertising