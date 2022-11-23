Commanders designate Carson Wentz to return to practice

The Washington Commanders have designated to return to practice this week, starting his 21-day clock to return to the active roster.

The Commanders can activate Wentz at any point during the 21-day period. Once that time frame is up, the team must decide whether to place him on the active roster or return him to Injured Reserve.

Wentz was placed on IR after fracturing his finger against the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football in Week 6. Wentz sustained the injury during the game but stayed in to help Washington secure a 12-7 win over the Bears.

Wentz underwent successful surgery on his throwing hand and began rehab immediately. Head coach Ron Rivera said that Wentz has kept in shape over the last five weeks and was cleared to throw last week.