Commanders-Dolphins Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 45-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
General
- The Washington Commanders fell to the Miami Dolphins, 45-15 at FedExField on Sunday afternoon.
Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders during their Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins.
Offense
- Quarterback Sam Howell completed 12-of-23 passes for 123 yards and threw an interception. He added rushed four times for 21 yards and two rushing touchdowns. It is the first time in Howell's career he has had multiple rushing touchdowns in a single game.
- Howell (335) passed Jason Campbell (327 in 2009) for the fourth-most completions in a single season in franchise history.
- Howell (243) passed Joe Theismann (234 in 1983), Jason Campbell (236 in 2009) and Sammy Baugh (240 in 1937) for the eighth-most rushing yards among quarterbacks in a single season in franchise history.
- Howell rushed for his fifth touchdown of the season. He has moved into a tie with Kirk Cousins (five in 2015) for the second-most rushing touchdowns by a Washington quarterback in a single season. The franchise record is held by Robert Griffin III who rushed for seven touchdowns in 2012.
- Howell is the fifth quarterback in franchise history to rush for multiple touchdowns in a single game, joining Kirk Cousins, Robert Griffin III, Mark Rypien and Norm Snead.
- Howell is the first quarterback since Josh Allen (2018-2019) to have six or more rushing touchdowns in their first 14 career games.
- Quarterback Jacoby Brissett took his first snaps as a Washington Commander.
- Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed seven times for 53 yards. His 53 rushing yards in the first half are the most by a Washington player in the opening half of a game this season.
- Running Back Antonio Gibson had 10 carries for 35 yards. He also added four receptions for 37 yards.
- Wide Receiver Curtis Samuel recorded four receptions for 65 yards (16.3 avg).
Defense
- Defensive Tackle Daron Payne recorded one tackle for loss, the 50th of his career.
- Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen had one quarterback hit, his 15th of the season. He has registered at least 15 quarterback hits in three consecutive seasons (2021-2023), joining Andre Carter (2007-2009) and Ryan Kerrigan (2016-2018) as the only Washington players to have 15-plus quarterbacks in back-to-back-to-back seasons.
- Defensive End J. Henry had a tackle for loss.
- Defensive Back Quan Martin recorded a tackle for loss, the first of his career.
- Linebacker Khaleke Hudson recorded one quarterback hit, totaling five in his career.
- Linebacker Jamin Davis recorded two tackles for loss, the 19th and 20th of his career. He also added a pass defensed.
- Since 2000, Davis became the fourth Washington linebacker to total 20 or more tackles for loss in their first three seasons, joining Ryan Kerrigan, Brian Orakpo, and LaVar Arrington.
- Safety Percy Butler registered a pass defensed. He has had at least one pass defensed in five of the last six games.
- Defensive End Casey Toohill recorded one tackle for loss.
Special Teams
- Punter Tress Way punted five times for 214 yards. He pinned two inside the 20.
Snap counts
Offense (55 plays)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Andrew Wylie
|55
|100%
|Sam Cosmi
|55
|100%
|Charles Leno Jr.
|52
|95%
|Chris Paul
|52
|95%
|Sam Howell
|52
|95%
|Tyler Larsen
|52
|95%
|Terry McLaurin
|45
|82%
|Jahan Dotson
|45
|82%
|Logan Thomas
|34
|62%
|Curtis Samuel
|32
|58%
|Antonio Gibson
|31
|56%
|John Bates
|25
|45%
|Byron Pringle
|16
|29%
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|12
|22%
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|12
|22%
|Dyami Brown
|11
|20%
|Cole Turner
|7
|13%
|Jamison Crowder
|5
|9%
|Cornelius Lucas
|3
|5%
|Trent Scott
|3
|5%
|Nick Gates
|3
|5%
|Jacoby Brissett
|3
|5%
Defense (61 plays)
|Player
|Players
|Percentage
|Kamren Curl
|61
|100%
|Kendall Fuller
|61
|100%
|Cody Barton
|61
|100%
|Benjamin St-Juste
|61
|100%
|Percy Butler
|59
|97%
|Jamin Davis
|55
|90%
|Daron Payne
|49
|80%
|Jonathan Allen
|40
|66%
|Casey Toohill
|40
|66%
|Andre Jones Jr.
|33
|54%
|KJ Henry
|30
|49%
|Quan Martin
|30
|49%
|Khaleke Hudson
|28
|46%
|Phidarian Mathis
|21
|34%
|John Ridgeway
|17
|28%
|Jalen Harris
|17
|28%
|Danny Johnson
|6
|10%
|Terrell Burgess
|2
|3%