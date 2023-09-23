Commanders elevate Alex Armah to active roster

The Washington Commanders have elevated Alex Armah to the active roster ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Armah had an impressive training camp in August but was released and signed to the practice squad after final roster cuts. Armah has appeared in four games since joining the Commanders in Week 12 of the 2022 season.

"Alex has been a good player for us over the last couple of years," said general manager Martin Mayhew. "We've had good conversations about him. There is value with having a fullback."