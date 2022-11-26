Commanders elevate Alex Erickson from practice squad amid multiple roster moves

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Commanders elevated the following player from the practice squad:

WR Alex Erickson

The Washington Commanders signed the following player to the practice squad:

DT David Bada

The Washington Commanders released the following player from the practice squad:

CB Troy Apke

With these moves, the Washington Commanders will have five inactive players on gameday.