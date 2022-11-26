News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders elevate Alex Erickson from practice squad amid multiple roster moves

Nov 26, 2022 at 03:29 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Commanders elevated the following player from the practice squad:

  • WR Alex Erickson

The Washington Commanders signed the following player to the practice squad:

  • DT David Bada

The Washington Commanders released the following player from the practice squad:

  • CB Troy Apke

With these moves, the Washington Commanders will have five inactive players on gameday.

The Commanders moved Bada from the International Pathway Program contract to a standard practice squad contract. After three weeks, the Commanders will be able to elevate Bada to the gameday roster. Had Bada remained on his IPP contract, the Commanders would not have been able to elevate Bada for gamedays.

