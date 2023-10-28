News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders elevate LB Jabril Cox from practice squad as part of several other roster moves

Published: Oct 28, 2023
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Commanders have elevated linebacker Jabril Cox from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles

Cox, a fourth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2021, has played in 16 games and recorded eight tackles during his professional career. In college, Cox played for LSU and North Dakota State, accounting for 316 tackles, 20.5 sacks, nine interceptions and 23 pass breakups between the two schools.

The Commanders signed Cox to their practice squad after the Cowboys waived him in August.

"He's a physical specimen, a young man that can run and can make an impact," said head coach Ron Rivera. "And again, it's one of those things that he'll have to learn, he'll have to grow, but he's got the skillset that you're looking for as far as that position is concerned. As I said, he's a guy that we really did like coming out of the draft that year."

The moves comes in response to starting linebacker Cody Barton suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 7 against the New York Giants. Rivera said that other players would get more opportunities to cover up for the loss and mentioned that Cox would be someone who would get a shot alongside David Mayo and Khaleke Hudson.

"He's looked very good, very athletic," Rivera said. "He's shown his speed, his quickness, his athletic ability. That's been kind of exciting to watch."

The Commanders have also made several other roster moves ahead of their game against the Eagles. They have placed Barton and guard Saahdiq Charles on Injured Reserve, ensuring that they will miss at least the next four games. 

In corresponding moves, the Commanders have activated defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis off of IR and signed Alex Armah from the practice squad. 

Tariq Castro-Fields has also been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

