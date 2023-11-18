Commanders elevate RB Derrick Gore, DE Joshua Pryor from practice squad

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Commanders elevated the following players from the practice squad:
- RB Derrick Gore
- DE Joshua Pryor
In his job, which he started during training camp, VanDruff has relished the opportunity to make everyone's life -- from the athletic trainers to the team doctors to the players -- a little easier.
The Washington Commanders are coming back home to FedExField to take on the New York Giants in an NFC East rematch. Here are three keys to getting a win, presented by KIA.
The Washington Commanders may be without one of their best playmakers this weekend. Running back Antonio Gibson, who has battled a toe injury for the past three days, is listed as doubtful for the Week 11 matchup with the New York Giants.
A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
The Washington Commanders' last matchup with the New York Giants was one of the worst offensive outings of the season for the Burgundy & Gold. They're expecting a complete turnaround in Round 2 this weekend.
The Washington Commanders are set to head back to FedExField to take on the New York Giants in an NFC East rematch. Here are five things to know about the Commanders' next opponent.
Sam Howell is sitting at the top of the NFL in several categories, from passing yards to completions, and is among the best in touchdowns and completion rate. He's probably the only one who isn't putting much stock into it.
The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 11 matchup.
The foster families and advocates are getting pretty used to seeing the face of Washington's #17 out in the community. Giving back to kids is one of his biggest passions and linking arms with CASA D.C. has become a favorite way of getting involved in events throughout the year.
The Washington Commanders are taking on the New York Giants at FedExField for Week 11. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
The Washington Commanders announce programming for the team's annual Salute to Service-themed game, presented by Verizon, the Official 5G Network of the Washington Commanders.