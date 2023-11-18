News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders elevate RB Derrick Gore, DE Joshua Pryor from practice squad

Nov 18, 2023 at 02:59 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Commanders elevated the following players from the practice squad:

  • RB Derrick Gore
  • DE Joshua Pryor

