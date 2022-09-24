Commanders elevate two players to active roster, add William Jackson III to injury report

The Washington Commanders have elevated Will Bradley-King and Benning Potoa’e from the practice squad to the active roster and added William Jackson III (back) to the injury report. He will be questionable for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bradley-King, a seventh-round pick by the Commanders in 2021, played in three games during his rookie season and recorded five tackles, a quarterback hit and a half-sack. Potoa'e signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 as an undrafted free agent, and after being waived during final roster cuts, he was signed to the team's practice squad. Potoa'e appeared in the Buccaneers' game against the Atlanta Falcons and playoff matchup against the Commanders, playing 21 combined snaps.

The move to elevate both Bradley-King and Potoa'e comes after Casey Toohill (concussion) and Daniel Wise (ankle), both of whom provided depth on the defensive line, were ruled out of the team's first division matchup of the season. James Smith-Williams (is also questionable for Sunday's game.