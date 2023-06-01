Commanders fan gives Emmanuel Forbes some great advice

She's right, of course; Green is known for his speed, but there is much more to his reputation. His Hall of Fame career includes two Super Bowl championships, seven Pro Bowls and three All-Pro selections. He had 54 interceptions in his 20-year career, all with Washington, and six were returned for touchdowns.

Now, it would be unfair to proclaim Forbes as a reincarnation of Green, but the two do share some traits. For one, Forbes also has rare speed for a cornerback. His 4.35 40-yard dash was tied for the fifth-fastest at the NFL Combine this year. And Forbes has a knack for creating turnovers as well; as most Washington fans know by now, he broke an FBS record with six interceptions returned for touchdowns in his college career.

That playmaking ability is exactly why the Commanders couldn't pass him up.