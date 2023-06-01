Commanders level up rookie-alumni program 

The rookie-alumni program sprouted from the powerful concept of mentorship. There has long been a sense that guys coming up could benefit from the wisdom of those who have been on the path they are about to walk. Only just recently have programs been established across the league to meet this unmet need.

"Back when I was coming up, which was two lifetimes ago, we didn't have anything like this to kind of give you an idea of what you were going to be facing," said Super Bowl champion Mark Moseley, who is a part of this year's program for Washington. "I think it's very smart."

That sentiment was echoed by several alumni who arrived at Commanders Park on Wednesday for the kickoff of this year's program.

"I think it's an opportunity for the rookies to learn from our mistakes and help them avoid a pothole, a bump in the road," said Washington Legend Clinton Portis. "I think it's great for those guys to be able to have a mentor, to be able to have someone to talk to, to be able to have someone who has been through it."