Quan Martin is eager to add his position flexibility to Commanders' secondary

College prospects are grateful to play with any franchise once they get to the NFL, but many of them have a short list of teams they would like to play for at the next level of their careers.

For Quan Martin, the Washington Commanders were one of those teams.

"This was one of the spots I was hoping to end up at," Martin told reporters on May 24. "So, just for them to pick me, knowing I got an opportunity to come in and help this team out is big for me."

Part of that comes from the way the Commanders run their defense. The coaches began explaining some of the concepts to him during his visit during the draft process, and he "loved it from Day 1" because of the flexibility that defensive backs have in the secondary.

No matter where he ends up playing, Martin is eager to help improve the Commanders' defensive backfield.