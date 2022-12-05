News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders-Giants Stats & Snaps

Dec 05, 2022 at 08:28 AM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

KC202974

"Washington-Giants Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 20-20 tie with the New York Giants, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

GENERAL:

  • The Washington Commanders and New York Giants tied 20-20 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
  • It was Washington's first tie since Oct. 30, 2016, against the Cincinnati Bengals.
  • It was Washington's third tie against the Giants in New York and first against the club since 1997.
  • Washington has tied 29 games in franchise history.
  • Washington recorded 411 net yards of offense, their most this season and most since Oct. 24, 2021 at Green Bay. It is their most against the Giants since Oct. 21, 2012 when the club had 480 net offensive yards.
  • Washington had 41:11 time of possession, their most this season and their second-most against the Giants all-time.
  • Washington allowed 24 or fewer points for the ninth-straight game, the longest active streak in the NFC.

OFFENSE:

  • Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 27-of-41 passes for 275 yards, and two touchdowns.
  • Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. It was McLaurin's fourth game with 100 receiving yards this season and the 14th of his career.
  • McLaurin passed Henry Ellard for 12th most receiving yards in franchise history.
  • McLaurin is the sixth player in NFL history to have at least 50 receptions and 900 receiving yards in each of his first four seasons joining Randy Moss, A.J. Green, Michael Thomas, Mike Evans and Joey Galloway.
  • McLaurin eclipsed 4,000 receiving yards in his career.
  • Wide Receiver Jahan Dotson had five catches for 54 yards and a touchdown, his first since Week 4 at Dallas. It was his fifth-career touchdown and the longest touchdown reception of his career.
  • Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. had 21 rushes for 96 yards.

DEFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen recorded a sack, his second forced fumble this season and second of his career. Allen now has 7.5 sacks on the season.
  • Defensive Tackle Daron Payne had 2.0 sacks and has 8.5 sacks on the season, extending his single-season career high. It was the first multi-sack game of his career.
  • Cornerback Danny Johnosn had two passes defensed and the first sack of his career.
  • Punter Tress Way punted six times for 265 yards and pinned four inside the 20. Way now has pinned 30 punts inside the 20 this season.
  • Kicker Joey Slye went 2-of-3 on field goal attempts including makes of 21 and 42 yards.

SNAP COUNTS

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PlayerSnapsPercentage
Andrew Norwell85100%
Charles Leno85100%
Cornelius Lucas85100%
Terry McLaurin7791%
Jahan Dotson6779%
Tyler Larsen6678%
Curtis Samuel5666%
Wes Schweitzer5160%
Logan Thomas4856%
John Bates4553%
Antonio Gibson4249%
Brian Robinson4047%
Sam Cosmi3440%
Cole Turner2328%
Nick Martin1922%
Dyami Brown1720%
Cam Sims78%
Jonathan Williams22%

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PlayerSnapsPercentage
Darrick Forrest66100%
Kamren Curl66100%
Kendall Fuller66100%
Jamin Davis66100%
Jonathan Allen6598%
Bobby McCain6192%
Daron Payne5989%
Jon Bostic3959%
Christian Holmes3655%
Efe Obada3553%
Casey Toohill3553%
James Smith-Williams3553%
Montez Sweat3147%
Danny Johnson3045%
Percy Butler1929%
John Ridgeway1726%

