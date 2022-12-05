Commanders-Giants Stats & Snaps

"Washington-Giants Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 20-20 tie with the New York Giants, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
GENERAL:
- The Washington Commanders and New York Giants tied 20-20 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
- It was Washington's first tie since Oct. 30, 2016, against the Cincinnati Bengals.
- It was Washington's third tie against the Giants in New York and first against the club since 1997.
- Washington has tied 29 games in franchise history.
- Washington recorded 411 net yards of offense, their most this season and most since Oct. 24, 2021 at Green Bay. It is their most against the Giants since Oct. 21, 2012 when the club had 480 net offensive yards.
- Washington had 41:11 time of possession, their most this season and their second-most against the Giants all-time.
- Washington allowed 24 or fewer points for the ninth-straight game, the longest active streak in the NFC.
OFFENSE:
- Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 27-of-41 passes for 275 yards, and two touchdowns.
- Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. It was McLaurin's fourth game with 100 receiving yards this season and the 14th of his career.
- McLaurin passed Henry Ellard for 12th most receiving yards in franchise history.
- McLaurin is the sixth player in NFL history to have at least 50 receptions and 900 receiving yards in each of his first four seasons joining Randy Moss, A.J. Green, Michael Thomas, Mike Evans and Joey Galloway.
- McLaurin eclipsed 4,000 receiving yards in his career.
- Wide Receiver Jahan Dotson had five catches for 54 yards and a touchdown, his first since Week 4 at Dallas. It was his fifth-career touchdown and the longest touchdown reception of his career.
- Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. had 21 rushes for 96 yards.
DEFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS
- Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen recorded a sack, his second forced fumble this season and second of his career. Allen now has 7.5 sacks on the season.
- Defensive Tackle Daron Payne had 2.0 sacks and has 8.5 sacks on the season, extending his single-season career high. It was the first multi-sack game of his career.
- Cornerback Danny Johnosn had two passes defensed and the first sack of his career.
- Punter Tress Way punted six times for 265 yards and pinned four inside the 20. Way now has pinned 30 punts inside the 20 this season.
- Kicker Joey Slye went 2-of-3 on field goal attempts including makes of 21 and 42 yards.
Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders taking on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in Week 13. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)
SNAP COUNTS
OFFENSE
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Andrew Norwell
|85
|100%
|Charles Leno
|85
|100%
|Cornelius Lucas
|85
|100%
|Terry McLaurin
|77
|91%
|Jahan Dotson
|67
|79%
|Tyler Larsen
|66
|78%
|Curtis Samuel
|56
|66%
|Wes Schweitzer
|51
|60%
|Logan Thomas
|48
|56%
|John Bates
|45
|53%
|Antonio Gibson
|42
|49%
|Brian Robinson
|40
|47%
|Sam Cosmi
|34
|40%
|Cole Turner
|23
|28%
|Nick Martin
|19
|22%
|Dyami Brown
|17
|20%
|Cam Sims
|7
|8%
|Jonathan Williams
|2
|2%
DEFENSE
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Darrick Forrest
|66
|100%
|Kamren Curl
|66
|100%
|Kendall Fuller
|66
|100%
|Jamin Davis
|66
|100%
|Jonathan Allen
|65
|98%
|Bobby McCain
|61
|92%
|Daron Payne
|59
|89%
|Jon Bostic
|39
|59%
|Christian Holmes
|36
|55%
|Efe Obada
|35
|53%
|Casey Toohill
|35
|53%
|James Smith-Williams
|35
|53%
|Montez Sweat
|31
|47%
|Danny Johnson
|30
|45%
|Percy Butler
|19
|29%
|John Ridgeway
|17
|26%