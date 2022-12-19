Commanders-Giants Stats & Snaps

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Dec 19, 2022 at 09:43 AM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

"Washington-Giants Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 20-12 loss to the New York Giants, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

GENERAL:

  • The Washington Commanders fell to the New York Giants, 20-12 at FedExField on Sunday night.
  • Washington has held their opponents to 24 or fewer points in each of the last 10 games, the longest streak in the NFL this season.
  • Washington held the Giants to a two for 10 mark on third down.

OFFENSE:

  • Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 17-of-29 passes for 249 yards, and one touchdown.
  • Wide Receiver Jahan Dotson had four receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown. It was the first 100-yard receiving game of his career.
  • Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had six receptions for 70 yards.
  • McLaurin eclipsed 1,000 yards for the third-straight season. He becomes the first Washington receiver to record three-straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons since Henry Ellard did so in 1994-96.
  • Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. had 12 carries for 89 yards.

DEFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Cornerback Danny Johnson had two passes defensed for the second-straight game.
  • Punter Tress Way punted four times for 177 yards. He amassed 30,000 punting yards in his career. He is one of two punters in franchise history to ever reach 30,000 punting yards joining Mike Bragg.
  • Kicker Joey Slye knocked down field goals of 41 and 51 yards. He is four of five from 50-plus yards this season.

SNAP COUNTS

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PlayerSnapsPercentage
Andrew Norwell63100%
Charles Leno63100%
Cornelius Lucas63100%
Trai Turner63100%
Wes Schweitzer63100%
Taylor Heinicke63100%
Terry McLaurin5892%
Jahan Dotson5079%
Logan Thomas4063%
Antonio Gibson3860%
Curtis Samuel3759%
John Bates3657%
Brian Robinson2438%
Cole Turner1727%
Dyami Brown1016%
Cam Sims58%

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PlayerSnapsPercentage
Darrick Forrest63100%
Danny Johnson63100%
Jamin Davis63100%
Kamren Curl63100%
Kendall Fuller63100%
Bobby McCain5994%
Daron Payne5892%
Jonathan Allen5689%
Montez Sweat4775%
Jon Bostic4571%
James Smith-Williams3962%
Casey Toohill2540%
Efe Obada1524%
John Ridgeway1321%
Daniel Wise914%
Percy Butler813%
David Mayo46%

