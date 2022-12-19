Commanders-Giants Stats & Snaps

"Washington-Giants Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 20-12 loss to the New York Giants, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
GENERAL:
- The Washington Commanders fell to the New York Giants, 20-12 at FedExField on Sunday night.
- Washington has held their opponents to 24 or fewer points in each of the last 10 games, the longest streak in the NFL this season.
- Washington held the Giants to a two for 10 mark on third down.
OFFENSE:
- Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 17-of-29 passes for 249 yards, and one touchdown.
- Wide Receiver Jahan Dotson had four receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown. It was the first 100-yard receiving game of his career.
- Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had six receptions for 70 yards.
- McLaurin eclipsed 1,000 yards for the third-straight season. He becomes the first Washington receiver to record three-straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons since Henry Ellard did so in 1994-96.
- Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. had 12 carries for 89 yards.
DEFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS
- Cornerback Danny Johnson had two passes defensed for the second-straight game.
- Punter Tress Way punted four times for 177 yards. He amassed 30,000 punting yards in his career. He is one of two punters in franchise history to ever reach 30,000 punting yards joining Mike Bragg.
- Kicker Joey Slye knocked down field goals of 41 and 51 yards. He is four of five from 50-plus yards this season.
SNAP COUNTS
OFFENSE
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Andrew Norwell
|63
|100%
|Charles Leno
|63
|100%
|Cornelius Lucas
|63
|100%
|Trai Turner
|63
|100%
|Wes Schweitzer
|63
|100%
|Taylor Heinicke
|63
|100%
|Terry McLaurin
|58
|92%
|Jahan Dotson
|50
|79%
|Logan Thomas
|40
|63%
|Antonio Gibson
|38
|60%
|Curtis Samuel
|37
|59%
|John Bates
|36
|57%
|Brian Robinson
|24
|38%
|Cole Turner
|17
|27%
|Dyami Brown
|10
|16%
|Cam Sims
|5
|8%
DEFENSE
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Darrick Forrest
|63
|100%
|Danny Johnson
|63
|100%
|Jamin Davis
|63
|100%
|Kamren Curl
|63
|100%
|Kendall Fuller
|63
|100%
|Bobby McCain
|59
|94%
|Daron Payne
|58
|92%
|Jonathan Allen
|56
|89%
|Montez Sweat
|47
|75%
|Jon Bostic
|45
|71%
|James Smith-Williams
|39
|62%
|Casey Toohill
|25
|40%
|Efe Obada
|15
|24%
|John Ridgeway
|13
|21%
|Daniel Wise
|9
|14%
|Percy Butler
|8
|13%
|David Mayo
|4
|6%