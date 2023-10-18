Commanders-Giants Week 7 injury report

The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|CB Kendall Fuller
|Knee
|DNP
|RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|NIR (Personal)
|DNP
|DT Jonathan Allen
|Knee
|Limited
|S Kam Curl
|Ankle
|Limited
|CB Christian Holmes
|Hamstring
|Limited
|G Chris Paul
|Back
|Limited
|DE James Smith-Williams
|Foot
|Limited
|De Montez Sweat
|Finger
|Limited
|G/T Sam Cosmi
|Knee
|Full
|CB Benjamin St-Juste
|Hand
|Full