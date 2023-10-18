News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders-Giants Week 7 injury report

Oct 18, 2023 at 03:50 PM
Injury Report - 1920x1080

The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
CB Kendall Fuller Knee DNP
RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. NIR (Personal) DNP
DT Jonathan Allen Knee Limited
S Kam Curl Ankle Limited
CB Christian Holmes Hamstring Limited
G Chris Paul Back Limited
DE James Smith-Williams Foot Limited
De Montez Sweat Finger Limited
G/T Sam Cosmi Knee Full
CB Benjamin St-Juste Hand Full

