 Media roundup | Charles Leno calls Brian Robinson a 'natural running back'

Ron Rivera

On if he felt the decision to keep the youth of the defensive line paid off:

"Yeah, I do because I think they've had to play a lot. That's one of the nice things about when you're able to keep giving young guys opportunities and putting them out there is that they're gonna play. If you look at the transition that this roster's gone through in terms of the age, you notice it's a young group of guys, but those guys have played a lot of football already and so they're learning how to play the game because they've been on the field and exposed to being on the field. As I talked about last year, my big concern last year was just maturity. I think we're where we need to be in the sense of that, now it's just continuing to grow and develop."

On what he has seen from TE Cole Turner in terms of blocking and where he can improve:

"I think understanding, you know, what it means for him when we talk about leverage, knowing that, 'Hey, the runner's going this way. I gotta make sure I'm positioned in this spot.' It's when he's coming around an edge that the tighter, I say to the offensive line, the better angle I'm gonna create for myself. Understanding those angles to cut guys off with. Hand placement I think he can improve a lot on. Body posture in terms of bending at the knees, bending at the hips, you know, so that I am explosive when I go to block. Probably said the biggest thing really is just understanding his hand placements and where to put his hands on people and again, how to create that leverage."

On how he's seen DE Efe Obada grow over their time together:

"When I first had him, he was very anxious. You know, he wanted to get out and continue to do things and I think it got him to where he wasn't focusing on, you know, just learning just, 'Hey, this is what you've gotta learn. This is you gotta understand and take it to the next level.' Now you see that he has worked on specific things and he's gotten better and better on those things. Whether it's understanding the significance of, you know, get off with leverage, hand placement, and then having the counter ready to go, or the feel as, 'Hey, I've got this angle, I just gotta keep pushing it. Sometimes he'd start up field and come underneath way too soon. Now he's gotta understand that he, he looks like he understood that once I get to a specific level, I can work back underneath. I mean, those are the little things that, that weren't innate for him. He didn't have that true understanding, because again, he was just developing as a guy."

On did he show the players videos of the plays Ellison talked about:

"That will come up in this afternoon's meeting at 4:30. One thing that we're doing with our analytics guys is we're looking at trends, what people are doing, and different things and so we're sharing that with our players. This morning we went through one of the scenarios that we're seeing throughout the league. We just kind of pointed out to our guys, 'Hey, this is some things that you've got to be aware of. It's going to impact both offense, defense, and special teams.'"

On if RB Antonio Gibson is consistently lowering the shoulder as he goes through the hole: