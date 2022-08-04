Training Camp Notebook | All about rest and recovery

The Washington Commanders have been practicing hard in the blazing heat for the past week with the last two days featuring players in full pads.

After a week of ramping things up at the team facility, things were calmer at Ashburn on Thursday as the players were back in jerseys and shorts for a walkthrough.

Ron Rivera, Montez Sweat and Charles Leno Jr. all addressed the media today, so let's look at what they said during their press conference.

-- Rivera broke down nearly every depth player who has received snaps at defensive end. James Smith-Williams, who was the No. 3 player on the depth chart at the position last year, brings physicality on the edge. He called Casey Toohill a true "try-hard guy" who gets upfield that relies on his initial quickness. Rivera also mentioned Will Bradley-King, who has developed an interesting skill set that could be useful in obvious passing downs.