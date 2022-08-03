Kendall Fuller: Commanders secondary can be 'as good as we wanna be'

McCain said the younger players in the secondary, which includes draft picks Christian Holmes and Percy Butler, still have some work to do to fine tune their communication, but they have the talent to create strong depth for the group. One of the biggest impact players outside of the starting group has been Benjamin St-Juste, who has adapted well to his new role as a nickel corner.

His ability to use his length and shut down receivers has been noticed by his teammates.

"I think that's one thing that a lot of people are gonna be caught off guard against. You see a lot of guys in the slot that are smaller, quick guys and to have somebody like Juice, that they probably never really get a guy that's quick and a guy that's big , physical and stuff like that is definitely gonna be a good change up."

Butler, who Ron Rivera said should be an immediate contributor, is another player who has quietly stepped up in practice. The biggest things the head coach has noticed about the safety: "He's smart, very fast, very athletic."

"He's got a good sense about him. He understands the game. Josh is very bright and athletic. He's showing us some position flex playing some nickel, and corner for us."

There's a lot of hope in the Commanders secondary, and it's starting to turn into results. The belief is that it will carry over to the regular season, but as Fuller said, it's on the players themselves as to whether they rise to their own expectations.