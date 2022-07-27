Media Roundup | Ron Rivera sees Brian Robinson as 'big, strong, powerful downhill runner'

Carson Wentz

On how comfortable he feels leading this team on Day 1:

"I feel good. Honestly it's been a fun adjustment, new adjustment from the moment we got here in the spring. Just kind of stayed the course, keep learning the playbook, learning these guys, got around 'em a little bit this summer too. Today was fun to get back out there and officially kick it off the right way. We got a lot of work to do. I got a lot of work to do, but I'm excited for the season."

On what he focuses on early in training camp:

"Yeah, I think early on for me is just finding that timing and chemistry with guys. You get a little bit of it in the spring. You get a little bit of it in the summer on your own. But now that you're out here against the defense, all that stuff, just understanding guys, how they get in and out of breaks, in and out of cuts. Finding that chemistry so I can get the ball out on time where it needs to be and just start working that chemistry with these guys. That's really the focal point kind of for me early on, but then also just building that culture, that chemistry with all the guys both on and off the field. It's been fun, even just through this first day and a half here."

On how comfortable he is with the playbook at this point in camp:

"I feel good with it, honestly. I feel good. It's again, it was an adjustment in the spring. It was a lot of information. It's always a new language, but it's the part of the game that I love. Understanding the Xs and O's, asking the questions, 'Why are we doing this? What's going on here?' Coach [Scott Turner] has been awesome helping me learn and learn quickly. I feel pretty good with it."

On if he can tell early on that he is going to have a strong connection with a wide receiver:

"It's definitely a fair question. I'd say yes, normally. Everyone's unique, everyone's different. Some days you come out here, you're gonna get 20 some reps with the guys. Some days you're gonna not get a single one. So that's part of it, but you start to see guys tendencies early and start to kind of understand how they get in and out and what they do well and how we can work together. I like what I see out there. I think we got a dynamic group and a lot of really good playmakers that we just gotta find a way to get it in their hands. I gotta find a way to get it in their hands and let them make their plays."

On how he goes about helping build a good culture in the locker room: