Media roundup | 'These past two days have been a delight' for Curtis Samuel

The Washington Commanders have wrapped up another practice, and head coach Ron Rivera, offensive coordinator Scott Turner and running back J.D. McKissic spoke to the media. Here are some of the highlights from their press conferences.

Ron Rivera

On Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner moving to the sideline became before or after QB Carson Wentz got here:

"I think it was an adjustment made after Carson. I think part of it too is just in talking with Scott talking about communications in the field. We just feel that this is something that gives us an opportunity to be right there and get instant feedback as opposed to having to have it cycle through a quarterback coach."

On if preseason verse camp goes into the thinking and making of roster cuts:

"And that's a big part of it. I mean, you know, going through the pre-season you look at guys for their value on special teams, You look at their value for developmental, their ability to get better as a player and then you look at their value for depth when you're looking at the young guys. Some of the other battles are a little bit different because you're looking at the potential for starter. That's a pretty intense one. You're looking for one where, okay, there's a rotation. We're gonna use a group of guys like wide receiver. We have six guys that you know, we say we gotta have. Okay, who are those six guys? And how are the rotation gonna be? What are they gonna do? What are their skill sets? How do they fit us? Look at the backs and we sit there and say, okay, whether that number's three or four, you know, what's the combination. Again, a lot of this goes back to, to what I had in Carolina, and I was very fortunate. You know, when you have a Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams and a Fozzy Whitaker, it's a pretty good trifecta backs. You'd like to have something very similar, that type of situation where, you know, you're gonna hand the ball off and if the guy gets hot, you're gonna keep handing him the ball and then you gotta spell 'em and you gotta have the same type of guy or guy with that kind of skill to go in and do the same thing. So, you try to find that out. You try to look at the quarterback room. I like the three guys we have. I think right now it's a good room. Why? Because each guy understands and knows what's expected of them. And so, you're trying to create those type of things as you go through this and trying to evaluate how your roster's gonna work."

On if they have a set number in mind for how many guys they want to keep at each position:

"We have numbers and, and you know, tight, end's gonna be a tremendous discussion. Running back will be an unbelievable discussion. Is it gonna be nine, 10 or 11 DBs? You know, that will be another discussion but if you do that, what happens to your linebackers numbers? Is it seven, six or five? You know, what's your D-line number. So, we write the number down and then we put the placard underneath them and you sit there and go, okay, wow, okay. But then you gotta reach over to the other position and take one. So, we go through that exercise pretty often right now."

On how they will use the starters on Saturday versus Kansas City:

"Not necessarily. We have talked about it. We are gonna most certainly play 'em. How far they go, it's still up to debate. There are some guys that will be on pitch counts that once they hit that number, they'll be done. A good example would be Chase Roullier. We have a pitch count for Chase once he hits that number, we're taking him out and then we'll go from there."

On if he thinks this is one of WR Curtis Samuel's better stretches in terms of participation: