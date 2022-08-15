Training Camp Notebook | Dyami Brown makes four catches as Commanders prepare for second preseason game

The Washington Commanders were back on the field Monday afternoon after taking on the Carolina Panthers in the preseason opener, and now the focus has shifted to preparing for the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 20 and making one last impression before the first round of roster cuts on Tuesday.
Let's look at some of the observations from Day 16 of training camp.
-- It wasn't the best day of camp for Carson Wentz, but it was still a solid performance during seven-on-seven drills. He finished the period completing 4-of-6 passes with completions to Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Armani Rogers and Curtis Samuel. The pass to Samuel was likely the best throw of the period; Wentz fit the ball between two defenders, hitting Samuel in the middle of the field. Samuel has looked more and more like himself recently, which provides evidence that the plan Ron Rivera and his staff has for the wideout is paying off.
-- As impressive as the catch from Samuel was, Dyami Brown stood out the most among the Commanders' wide receivers today. Brown, who had 16 snaps in Saturday's preseason game, made four catches during practice, one of which was a sideline grab while being covered by Kendall Fuller. Brown has said multiple times that Year 2 is going to be a big one for him. He's backed that up in practice, and while we didn't see much from Brown against the Panthers, his growth over the past month is obvious.
-- A couple of the Commanders' backup defensive backs made some impressive pass breakups during seven-on-seven and team drills. The first came from Channing Stribling, who swatted the ball away from McLaurin near the right sideline. Next, it was Jeremy Reaves who made a play. The safety got just enough of a pass intended for tight end Eli Wolf to alter the ball's trajectory.
-- Brian Robinson’s vision was on display again during team drills. While working with the starters, Robinson took a handoff up the middle of the defense, followed his blockers and slipped into the secondary for a sizable gain. Robinson, who had 41 total yards during Saturday's game, got the chance to show more of the physicality that he put on display at Alabama. He made the most of his opportunity against the Panthers, and there could be more in his future.
-- J.D. McKissic has had an exceptional camp, and today featured another impressive play from Washington's top pass-catcher out of the backfield. As Wentz was trying to keep a play alive, McKissic got a step on his defender down the left sideline and made a one-handed grab before running upfield.
-- Rivera said during his press conference that he liked the rhythm that Wentz and offensive coordinator Scott Turner got into during Saturday's game. Turner, who called plays from the booth last season, was on the field, and Rivera felt the direct line of communication helped him and Wentz. They were both on the same page, Rivera said, and that was evident on the starters' final drive of the game, which encompassed 14 plays and 82 yards and ended with a touchdown.
-- Rookie Cole Turner spoke to a handful of reporters after practice today, and he said felt good recovering from a hamstring injury but wanted to follow the team's play for his recovery. Rivera mentioned during his press conference that he was hopeful to get Turner back in about a week or two so he can get some action in the preseason before Week 1. Turner was one of the early stars during the first half of camp. As much as the team wants that talent back in the lineup, the priority is to make sure he is as healthy as possible for his NFL debut.
-- On Jamin Davis, Rivera said he's seeing the second-year linebacker get a better understanding of how to get downhill and fit into running lanes. There are a lot of positives, Rivera said, that he can learn from the snaps he got against the Panthers. Davis was only on the field for 18 plays, but he did look more comfortable. During one play, he blew up a fullback on a run that was supposed to go up the middle of the field, but because Davis stuffed the lane, the running back needed to bounce the play outside.