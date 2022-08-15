Training Camp Notebook | Dyami Brown makes four catches as Commanders prepare for second preseason game

The Washington Commanders were back on the field Monday afternoon after taking on the Carolina Panthers in the preseason opener, and now the focus has shifted to preparing for the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 20 and making one last impression before the first round of roster cuts on Tuesday.

Let's look at some of the observations from Day 16 of training camp.

-- It wasn't the best day of camp for Carson Wentz, but it was still a solid performance during seven-on-seven drills. He finished the period completing 4-of-6 passes with completions to Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Armani Rogers and Curtis Samuel. The pass to Samuel was likely the best throw of the period; Wentz fit the ball between two defenders, hitting Samuel in the middle of the field. Samuel has looked more and more like himself recently, which provides evidence that the plan Ron Rivera and his staff has for the wideout is paying off.