Training Camp Notebook | Jahan Dotson grabbed two red zone TDs, defensive line disruptive on Day 17

The Washington Commanders are nearing the end of training camp, which means that roster decisions will need to be made soon.

The Commanders have already gotten through the first round of cuts, which is supposed to trim the roster from 90 to 85. They have released cornerback De'Vante Bausby and guard Deion Calhoun, and they placed Sammis Reyes and Alex Armah on Injured Reserve.

Ron Rivera said after practice that he and the staff have numbers in mind for how many players they want to keep at each position, but some spots will be more difficult than others.

"Tight end is going to be a tremendous discussion. Running back is going to be an unbelievable discussion. Is it gonna be nine, 10 or 11 DBs? That'll be another discussion."

Rivera also made the point that decisions at each position affect the rest of the roster. A decision at defensive back could impact the linebackers and vice versa. A player added at one spot means taking one away from another.

"We go through that exercise pretty often right now," Rivera said.