Media roundup | Tress Way loves Percy Butler, looks forward to 'watching him hunt' on special teams

The Washington Commanders wrapped up Day 14 of training camp with Ron Rivera, Tress Way and Joey Slye addressing the media. Here are some of the highlights from their press conferences.

Ron Rivera

On what he wants to see from the offensive group on Saturday:

"Well, you want to see some consistency out there. You want to see some consistency in the huddle, breaking the huddle, getting to the line of scrimmage and then being successful with the plays that are called. Operating things, doing things well. Hope we get all kinds of situational football going. We would love to see a couple of third downs, some redzone stuff obviously and then some short yardage and goal line. You hope for that in your first game. You target somewhere from 15-20 plays, have a nice drive somewhere about eight or nine plays, stuff like that."

On Alex Erickson and Dax Milne in the return game:

"You want a guy first of all that can secure the catch. We know both of those guys can do that, they both have done that in NFL games. Don't discount the opportunity for us to use Jahan [Dotson] as well. That is something that we talked about and something that we are going to continue to discuss as we get closer and closer to the regular season."

On DE's Casey Toohill and James Smith-Williams:

"Well, they're two opposites. The thing about Casey that you like is that he is a guy that has the flexibility that you can drop him into coverage on occasion. That is to the benefit especially when you get into that five-man front because we are not always rushing five. With James, you get more of a big, physical guy that plays downhill and into the line more. With him, you don't have as much flexibility."

On if he will learn more from certain positions out of the game than at practice:

"I wouldn't say any specific position, I think you're going to learn about our entire football team out there. It will start right upfront and what is going on with the offense and defensive fronts. Then the skill players come into play, running backs, linebackers, then your defensive backs and your receivers. The biggest question is always going to be quarterback. Everything comes back to that position. I'm just excited with the fact that we will have game situations. We will play against some different folks so I am really just looking forward to it as a whole."

On what he wants to see from QB Sam Howell: