'New best day ever': Cancer survivor Josiah Desper and family cherish a special outing at FedExField

The journey full of uncertainty has come with an appreciation for every little moment where light does flash through. When the Despers got word of the open practice invite -- in the form of a personal video from Josiah favorite player, Chase Young -- they knew right away how much joy this might bring their son.

"He just lit up when he saw the video," his dad Doug Desper recalled. "He was so excited."

The invitation from Young provided a hint of what was to come on Saturday. Josiah's night at FedExField kicked off with a visit in the locker room where Coach Rivera introduced Josiah to the team, and Young himself put a personalized #99 jersey over Josiah's head. The soon-to-be sixth grader, who his parents describe as mostly a shy kid, had little trouble warming up around the star.

"To see him come out of his comfort zone and hang out with Chase is just amazing," Shauvane Desper said.

Once he officially looked the part, Josiah headed on to the field where he worked on his skills during a few drills with the defensive line and spent time with a familiar face.