Training Camp Notebook | Rivera breaks down expectations for Commanders' preseason opener

-- With the starters practicing against the backups for most of the morning in jerseys and helmets, there wasn't too much action to see. However, there were a few things to gleam from the day. With John Bates back on the side field and Cole Turner recovering from his hamstring injury, it was Curtis Hodges and Armani Rogers who took most of the first team reps in team drills. The duo makes sense; they've stood out the most among the backups on the field. It's fortuitous for them, because now they get the chance further cement the possibility of one of them making the initial 53-man roster, assuming that Logan Thomas doesn't get activated before Week 1.