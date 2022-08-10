From the booth | Bram Weinstein gives his training camp takeaways

The Good

The D-Line

When you use four consecutive first-round picks on a single position group, the reality is that group better be the reason you have a chance to win every week. In 2020, the line was the core of a defense ranked in the top five in total defense. In 2021, they weren't. The injuries started piling up. It's a redemption year for this group, with or without a healthy Chase Young.

While the team lacks the impact of Young opposite of Sweat, it's clear there are ample ends filling in namely in Casey Toohill and James Smith-Williams. And I love the energy of Will Bradley-King as a semi-sleeper to steal a spot and get in the early season rotation as the team waits for Young to come back.

When the team showcases the 5 man front with Phidarian Mathis, it has the feel of a unit that is as formidable as any in the league.

*The Skill Players *

This is easily the deepest set of skill position players the team has assembled in a long time. The Commanders' best pure deep threat might be Dyami Brown, who figures to be the fourth or fifth receiver on the depth chart. The Jahan Dotson hype is real. His running style is smooth. His route running at times is exceptional, and he has the feel of a player who once he gets on the same page with his quarterback will be dynamic.

Terry McLaurin has had a quiet camp with the exception of a touchdown grab in the open practice at FedExField, and he's even had a few unusual drops. But if there is anyone on the roster I am not the least bit concerned about, it's him.

While hearing vague terminology about a plan to ramp up Curtis Samuel has triggering effects, seeing Samuel go back to back in practice and running full speed gives me hope last year will be last year for good. And you always know things are in a good place when someone who could easily latch onto another roster is going to have to be released due to numbers.

The Running Backs

The running back room has tremendous flexibility. Maybe the biggest surprise in camp for me is the hands of rookie Brian Robinson Jr. He was billed as a bruiser who I pictured as a short yardage specialist, goal line hawk and option to spell Antonio Gibson. But the more I watch him, the more I see options out of the backfield as well as potential inside the tackles. His frame is leaner than I pictured, but that doesn't mean he won't win in tough yardage situations. But on that front, I'm in a wait and see mode.

Gibson lost weight and beyond looks the part. The season is set up for him. He knows it and will tell anyone who will listen that he expects a big season. J.D. McKissic has shined as the shiftiest of the options. Here's hoping he doesn't get lost in the shuffle because at times I can argue that he's the most reliable weapon when the team has needed a big play.

The Secondary

Because the front has been so dominant and because the back seven hasn't faced live competition, I'm not nearly as bullish on this group as I am on the D-Line or skill group, but maybe the back seven is exceeding expectations.

Here's what I know: Kendall Fuller looks like he is having his best camp in years. To me, one of the biggest linchpins this year will be whether William Jackson III becomes a semblance of a number one corner. His transition to the defense appears improved but again, live competition will be telling. I'm as curious as anyone about the Benjamin St-Juste switch to the slot but there was one positive I've noticed in practice: Because of his unusual size, he's a presence in windows in the slot which I'm hoping causes disruption and potentially poor throws.