Commanders MVP Mando is on a mission to one day save a life

Similar to the creation of a winning football team, identifying the right relationships is key for K9s For Warriors. Getting a sense of a dog's temperament in the phase Mando is in right now comes to be very important in the veteran matching process.

"We know that Mando won't go to someone who runs marathons, because that's not his temperament or his strength, but snuggling and loving you, definitely," Lindsay said.

Finding that right match for Mando involves an intensive process. Veterans from all around the country seek service dogs from K9s For Warriors. For many, this resource is a last hope for normalcy.

"The veteran application is 37 pages long, and that's because we want to learn everything about them — from their time of service to their mental health to what they want for their future," Lindsay said.

The evaluations, training time and all the hard work put in by K9s For Warriors team eventually results in one of the most rewarding and memorable parts of the journey. The final step of the matching process begins with what K9s For Warriors has dubbed "Dog Day." Shortly after arriving for their 21-day stay as part of the organization's residential program, veterans meet the dogs they've been paired with for the very first time.

"It's a really bittersweet moment, because this trainer has worked with this dog for many months, but they know their purpose and they get to see that dog go and do what it's been trained to do," Lindsay said. "This Warrior, who's been on a waiting list dealing with all kinds of things, finally sees that this is the first day of their new life. You see grown men fall to their knees and start crying, because it's something they never thought was possible."

Right now, Mando is staying with a volunteer puppy raiser, learning basic skills. At some point between 10-14 months of age, he'll return to K9s For Warriors to complete training before being paired with a veteran. The team's partnership, spearheaded by the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation, will ensure that Mando's training expenses are covered, and that he'll go on to become a difference-making companion.