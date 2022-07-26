Commanders place Chase Young, Logan Thomas, Tyler Larsen, Chase Roullier on PUP list; Cornelius Lucas placed on NFI list

The Washington Commanders have placed Chase Young, Logan Thomas, Tyler Larsen and Chase Roullier on the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP) ahead of training camp.

Offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas was placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury List.

The move is an expected step for each player, as Young, Thomas, Roullier and Larsen all suffered injuries in the latter half of the 2021 season. Young and Thomas suffered knee injuries, while Larsen suffered an Achilles injury in the Commanders' Week 14 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Roullier fractured his fibula in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos

While there hasn't been news on Larsen's recovery yet, Young, Roullier and Thomas have spoken to the media and are positive about their own recovery processes.

Young, who tore his ACL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10, has not set a return date. He was on the field in street clothes during OTAs, though, and cheered on his teammates. He also told reporters that he's still confident about his progress.

"Everything is going as planned," he said. "I'm happy where I'm at, and I'm confident on everything I'm doing going forward."

Thomas and Roullier are of a similar mindset, telling reporters that they would love to be ready for Week 1 but isn't going to push things if their bodies aren't ready.