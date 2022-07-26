News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders place Chase Young, Logan Thomas, Tyler Larsen, Chase Roullier on PUP list; Cornelius Lucas placed on NFI list

Jul 26, 2022 at 03:59 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

2560x1440_OPTION_2

The Washington Commanders have placed Chase Young, Logan Thomas, Tyler Larsen and Chase Roullier on the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP) ahead of training camp.

Offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas was placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury List.

The move is an expected step for each player, as Young, Thomas, Roullier and Larsen all suffered injuries in the latter half of the 2021 season. Young and Thomas suffered knee injuries, while Larsen suffered an Achilles injury in the Commanders' Week 14 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Roullier fractured his fibula in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos

While there hasn't been news on Larsen's recovery yet, Young, Roullier and Thomas have spoken to the media and are positive about their own recovery processes.

Young, who tore his ACL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10, has not set a return date. He was on the field in street clothes during OTAs, though, and cheered on his teammates. He also told reporters that he's still confident about his progress.

"Everything is going as planned," he said. "I'm happy where I'm at, and I'm confident on everything I'm doing going forward."

Thomas and Roullier are of a similar mindset, telling reporters that they would love to be ready for Week 1 but isn't going to push things if their bodies aren't ready.

Any player who is unable to take participate in training camp practices may be assigned to the active/PUP list. Players can be placed back on the active roster at any time prior to the start of the regular season.

Related Content

news

Commanders players begin reporting for training camp

On Tuesday, the Washington Commanders began filing into the team facility in Ashburn, Virginia to report for the third training camp of Ron Rivera's tenure.

news

Washington Commanders announce open voting for fans to help select Fight Song lyrics and team mascot as part of the team's inaugural season under a new name and brand identity

The Commanders Marching Band will premiere the revamped Fight Song during the team's preseason home game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2022. Fan voting to help select the updated Fight Song lyrics is open today and will run through Aug. 6

news

Wake Up Washington | Position battles to watch in training camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

news

Training camp preview | Running back

Commanders.com will be breaking down each position and how they've changed in the past year. Next up are the running backs.

news

Training camp preview | Safety

Commanders.com will be breaking down each position and how they've changed in the past year. Next up are the safeties.

news

Training camp preview | Offensive line

Commanders.com will be breaking down each position and how they've changed in the past year. Next up are the offensive linemen.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ron Rivera remains confident as training camp looms

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, July 25, 2022.

news

Full list of Commanders Madden 23 ratings revealed

Jonathan Allen and Terry McLaurin are the Commanders' top-rated players in this year's iteration of the popular EA Sports video game.

news

Training camp preview | Defensive line

Commanders.com will be breaking down each position and how they've changed in the past year. Next up are the defensive linemen.

news

Wake Up Washington | All the training camp topics

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, July 22, 2022.

news

Top safeties Washington will face in 2022

Commanders.com is continuing its look at the top players that the Washington Commanders will see at each position in the 2022 season. Next up are the safeties.

Advertising