Commanders place Chase Young, Tyler Larsen on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list amid multiple roster moves

Aug 23, 2022 at 11:29 AM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Commanders placed the following players on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List:

  • C Tyler Larsen
  • DE Chase Young

Larsen and Young's placement on the reserve/PUP list means that they will miss a minimum of four games.

The Washington Commanders released the following players:

  • WR Kelvin Harmon
  • T Rashod Hill

The Washington Commanders placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:

  • LB Nathan Gerry

