Commanders-Rams Stats & Snaps

Dec 18, 2023 at 09:35 AM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

"Washington-Los Angeles Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 28-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

General

  • The Washington Commanders fell to the Los Angeles Rams, 28-20 at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
  • Washington's defense forced and recovered two fumbles in the first half. It is the first time the team has recorded multiple takeaways in the first half of a game since December 21, 2021.
  • Washington has scored 20 or more points in nine games this season, the most through 14 games of a season since 2020.

Offense

  • Quarterback Sam Howell completed 11-of-26 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. He threw one interception.
  • Howell has thrown 20 passing touchdowns in his career. He has tied Robert Griffin III (20) for the third-most passing touchdowns in franchise history through 15 career games, trailing only Mark Rypien (29) and Trent Green (22).
  • Howell has recorded 357 career completions. He joins Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow and Carson Wentz as the only players in NFL history to total 350-plus completions through their first 15 career games.
  • Howell (265) has passed Jason Campbell (258) for sixth all-time in rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season in franchise history.
  • Howell eclipsed 300 career rushing yards, joining Robert Griffin III as the only two Washington quarterbacks to have 300-plus rushing yards in their first 15 career games.
  • Quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 8-for-10 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns, his first scores with Washington. He has thrown 50 passing touchdowns in his career.
  • Brissett is the first NFL quarterback to throw for over 120 yards on eight or less completions since Justin Fields recorded eight completions for 121 yards on September 11, 2022.
  • Running Back Chris Rodriguez Jr. had a single-game career-high 10 carries for 35 yards.
  • Running Back Antonio Gibson had four carries for 15 yards. He also added five receptions for 20 yards.
  • Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin recorded six receptions for 141 yards (23.5 avg), a single-game career-high.
  • McLaurin eclipsed 5,000 career receiving yards, becoming the ninth player in franchise history to accomplish the feat. He is the first Washington receiver to surpass the milestone since Santana Moss in 2014.
  • McLaurin has joined WR Gary Clark as the only other player in franchise history to have 5,000-plus receiving yards through the first five seasons of their career.
  • McLaurin (24) has tied WR Michael Westbrook and TE Jordan Reed for the 10th most receiving touchdowns in franchise history.
  • McLaurin (5,178) passed RB Alfred Morris (5,078) for the 14th most scrimmage yards in franchise history.
  • Wide Receiver Curtis Samuel had five receptions for 41 yards and two touchdowns. It is his first career game with multiple scores.
  • Samuel has eclipsed 4,000 career scrimmage yards.

Defense

  • Defensive End K.J. Henry has recorded a tackle for loss in consecutive games for the first time in his career.
  • Defensive End Andre Jones Jr. recorded a pass defensed. He is the first Washington rookie defensive end to have at least three passes defensed in a single season since Chase Young in 2020.
  • Defensive End Jalen Harris registered his first career quarterback hit.
  • Defensive Tackle Daron Payne recorded 2.0 sacks, three quarterback hits, and two tackles for loss. It is the third time Payne has recorded a multi-sack game in his career, the last dating back to January 1, 2023.
  • Payne has totaled 30.0 career sacks.
  • Defensive Back Quan Martin recorded his first career sack.
  • Safety Percy Butler registered the first forced fumble of his career.
  • Safety Kam Curl had a fumble recovery, the second of his career.
  • Cornerback Kendall Fuller added a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery, the second of his career.
  • Fuller is the fourth cornerback in franchise history to record a fumble recovery and tackle for loss in a single game and first since Josh Wilson on December 29, 2013.
  • Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste recorded a forced fumble, his second this season and third of his career. He also added one pass defensed.
  • St-Juste's 16 passes defensed tie for the eighth-most passes defensed in a single season in franchise history.

Special Teams

  • Punter Tress Way punted five times for 203 yards, pinning two inside the 20.

Snap counts

Offense (60 plays)

Table inside Article
Player Plays Percentage
Andrew Wylie 60 100%
Sam Cosmi 60 100%
Terry McLaurin 51 85%
Logan Thomas 48 80%
Jahan Dotson 46 77%
Tyler Larsen 44 73%
Sam Howell 44 73%
Saahdiq Charles 43 72%
Charles Leno Jr. 43 72%
Curtis Samuel 43 72%
Antonio Gibson 27 45%
John Bates 24 40%
Chris Rodriguez 20 33%
Chris Paul 17 28%
Cornelius Lucas 17 28%
Jacoby Brissett 16 27%
Nick Gates 16 27%
Jonathan Williams 13 22%
Alex Armah 8 13%
Byron Pringle 8 13%
Dyami Brown 6 10%
Jamison Crowder 3 5%
Trent Scott 3 5%

Defense (75 plays)

Table inside Article
Player Players Percentage
Percy Butler 75 100%
Quan Martin 75 100%
Kamren Curl 75 100%
Kendall Fuller 75 100%
Cody Barton 75 100%
Benjamin St-Juste 75 100%
Khaleke Hudson 64 85%
Casey Toohill 60 80%
Jonathan Allen 60 80%
Daron Payne 54 72%
KJ Henry 42 76%
Andre Jones Jr. 35 47%
Phidarian Mathis 27 36%
John Ridgeway 15 20%
Jalen Harris 12 16%
Emmanuel Forbes 6 8%

