Commanders re-sign K Joey Slye

Apr 11, 2022 at 11:19 AM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

SLYEWIDE

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed Kicker Joey Slye to a two-year contract. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Slye (5-11, 213) originally entered the NFL with the New York Giants as a college free agent on May 6, 2019. He has appeared in 44 career games with the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers and Commanders. Overall, Slye has made 77 field goals out of 93 attempts, good for an 82.8 percent average.

After joining Washington in Week 10, Slye connected on all 12 of his field goal attempts, including going three-of-three from 40-plus yards. He also knocked in nine extra points out of 10 attempts. Overall, in 2021, Slye was 23-of-25 attempts for a 92.0 percentage, the sixth-best in the NFL last season.

Slye played collegiately at Virginia Tech as a walk-on. Slye made 72.2 percent of his field goal attempts along with making 98.3 percent of his extra point attempts. He was named Third-Team All-ACC in 2016 and a Semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award for the 2015 and 2016 seasons. In the 2017-18 season, he played in 11 games and went 15-of-22 on field goals with a long of 50 yards and went 37-for-37 on extra point attempts.

Slye is from Albuquerque, New Mexico, and was born on April 10, 1996.

