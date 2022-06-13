Commanders release K Brian Johnson, DB Will Adams

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Commanders waived the following players:
- DB Will Adams
- K Brian Johnson
Young held his first youth football camp last weekend, and he cherishes being able to help young athletes achieve their dreams.
The Washington Commanders' mandatory minicamp is scheduled to begin this week. Here are five things to watch during practice.
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, June 13, 2022.
Gibson was listed as the No. 9 explosive runner by Next Gen Stats ahead of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.
Several coaches and players addressed the media after Wednesday's OTA, including head coach Ron Rivera, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and quarterback Carson Wentz. Here's a look at the top quotes from their press conferences.
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, June 10, 2022.
Wentz loves throwing downfield, but he's constantly learning when to take shots and when to settle for check downs.
The former Minnesota cornerback is lining up in a new spot in the secondary, and he's been shutting down Washington's wideouts.
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz just addressed the media. Here's a look at the top takeaways from his press conference.