Commanders release K Brian Johnson, DB Will Adams

Jun 13, 2022 at 02:45 PM
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Commanders waived the following players:

  • DB Will Adams
  • K Brian Johnson

