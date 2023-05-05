News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders release C Chase Roullier

May 05, 2023 at 01:29 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Commanders have released center Chase Roullier.

Roullier, a sixth-round pick by Washington during the 2017 NFL Draft, started in 63 of 69 games during his six-year career with the team. He earned a starting role on the offensive line in Week 8 of his rookie season and kept the job for the majority of his career.

Over the past two years, however, Roullier has only played in 10 games because of season-ending leg injuries. He was placed on Injured Reserve during the 2022 season after Washington's Week 2 game against the Detroit Lions.

Roullier's release has a post-June 1 designation.

