Commanders release C Chase Roullier

The Washington Commanders have released center Chase Roullier.
Roullier, a sixth-round pick by Washington during the 2017 NFL Draft, started in 63 of 69 games during his six-year career with the team. He earned a starting role on the offensive line in Week 8 of his rookie season and kept the job for the majority of his career.
Over the past two years, however, Roullier has only played in 10 games because of season-ending leg injuries. He was placed on Injured Reserve during the 2022 season after Washington's Week 2 game against the Detroit Lions.
Roullier's release has a post-June 1 designation.