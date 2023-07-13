Commanders rookies spent offseason introducing themselves to the DMV, the team and each other

Whenever the rookies weren't on the field during OTAs and minicamp or learning the playbook, they were spending time getting to know the rest of the team, the DMV and each other. One of the first things the group did together was go to the mall, get something to eat and get more acquainted with their new teammates. "We're in this thing together," Jones said, so it's important that they build a strong bond.

"They're gonna want to bond with the rookies, but they're also gonna want to bond with the vets," said director of college personnel Tim Gribble. "We've got a great group of vets here. They want to be successful, and we've built a strong foundation of quality character guys. And we're bringing in another strong group of character guys."

The rookies and veterans got to each feel out each other's skill set during practice, but the Commanders also set up a team bonding session at Top Golf for the entire roster. Although Henry saying that golf is how he really intends to make a living, the real point of the players hanging out together was for them to get a better look at who their teammates are as people.