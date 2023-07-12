2023 training camp preview | Linebacker

-- Cody Barton's fit on the defense: Washington needed to retool its linebackers this offseason, especially with Cole Holcomb hitting the open market this offseason. The team has found an adequate replacement in Cody Barton, who coaches and staff members believe has his best years ahead of him.

"We think he's ready to step his game up," said general manager Martin Mayhew. "He showed that last year, and we're excited about the opportunity to work with him."

Barton, who is coming off a career high 136 tackles and two interception season, mostly worked with the backups in OTAs, but that was only done to let him learn the defense at a more manageable level.

Barton has done some intense studying since being signed by the Commanders in March. He's a self-described "flash card guy," and he would even walk through his assignments at his apartment while watching film.

So far, Barton loves the way the Commanders run their defense.

"It's not just, 'You have to do this because it's your job,'" Barton said. "At the same time, if the ball's over there, go to the ball. And it helps with the DBs we got and the D-Line we got. It definitely makes my job easier."