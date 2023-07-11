Illinois DC 'never had a defensive back as versatile' as Quan Martin

Many players aspire to be versatile so they can help their team in any way possible, but the reality is that not everyone has the skill set to handle multiple positions.

That's why Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry sees Quan Martin as such a unique commodity.

"I've never had a player like him ever," Henry said.

It's hard to stand out in a secondary as talented as the one Illinois boasted last year. The Illini allowed the eighth fewest passing yards in college football, and three of the key players in that defensive back group -- Martin, Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown -- were taken in the first three rounds of the NFL draft.

Illinois likes to say they recruit players as defensive backs and find out where they fit later. Witherspoon, cornerback, and Brown, safety, both had more established positions last year and didn't deviate from them as often. Martin, however, was moved all around Illinois defensive backfield with snaps at wide corner, slot corner and safety among several others.

His ability to thrive at all of them is what makes him so special.