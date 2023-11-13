Commanders-Seahawks Stats & Snaps

"Washington-Seattle Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 29-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
General
- The Washington Commanders fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 29-26 at Lumen Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
- Washington has scored 25 or more points for the fourth game this season, their most through 10 weeks since 2017.
- Washington's 51-yard touchdown reception on the opening drive was the team's longest play from scrimmage this season. It also was the longest opening drive touchdown since Robert Griffin III threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to DeSean Jackson on December 28, 2014.
- Washington running backs Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. have both recorded multiple receiving touchdowns this season. It is the first time two Washington running backs have had two or more receiving touchdowns in a single season since Roy Helu and Darrel Young in 2014.
- Washington has had multiple running backs with touchdown receptions in a single game for the second time this season. It is the third time in franchise history the team has had two games in a season with this stat, dating back to 1943 and 1948.
- Washington's defense did not allow a touchdown in the first half for the first time since Week 17 of the 2022 season.
Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders during their Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
Offense
- Quarterback Sam Howell completed 29-of-44 passes for 312 yards and three passing touchdowns. He added two carries for 17 yards.
- Howell (4) is tied for 10th in franchise history with Brad Johnson, Mark Brunell, and Rex Grossman for the most games with 300-plus passing yards.
- Howell has three consecutive games with 300-plus passing yards, the most consecutive games of 300-plus passing yards for a Washington quarterback since Kirk Cousins in Weeks 14-16 of 2016.
- Howell is the eighth player in NFL history to have four games of 300-plus passing yards in their first 11 career games and first to do so since Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert in 2020.
- Howell's 2,952 passing yards rank fifth in NFL history through 11 career games. He trails only Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Andrew Luck, and Cam Newton.
- Howell joins Mark Rypien as the only Washington quarterbacks to record 18 or more passing touchdowns in their first 11 career games.
- Howell eclipsed 200 career rushing yards. He joins Robert Griffin III as the only Washington quarterbacks to have 200-plus rushing yards through 11 career games.
- Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. had a single-game career-high 157 scrimmage yards. He recorded eight carries for 38 yards. He also added a single-game career-high six receptions for 119 yards (19.8 avg) and a career-long 51-yard touchdown reception.
- Robinson Jr. is the first Washington running back to have 115-plus receiving yards in a game since Chris Thompson on September 24, 2017.
- Robinson Jr. led the team in both rushing and receiving yards. It is the first time a Washington player has led both categories in a single game since Adrian Peterson did so on September 9, 2018.
- Robinson Jr. had two receptions of 45-plus yards, the most such receptions by a Washington running back in a single game in franchise history. This also is tied for first in NFL history as he becomes the sixth running back to accomplish the feat and first to do so since Aaron Jones in 2019.
- Robinson Jr. eclipsed 300 receiving yards. He is the third player in franchise history to record 1,200-plus rushing yards and 300-plus receiving yards in their first 22 games, joining Mike Thomas and Antonio Gibson.
- Robinson Jr. has scored in six-consecutive road games, the longest active road game touchdown streak in the NFL. This is the longest road scoring streak in franchise history since Rod Gardner had six such games in 2002-2003.
- Robinson Jr. has scored in seven games this season, the most games with a score through Week 10 in franchise history since Stephen Davis in 2000.
- Robinson Jr. (51-yard TD reception) joins Matt Jones (78-yard TD reception), Antonio Gibson (73-yard TD reception), Kenny Watson (62-yard TD reception) and Darrel Young (62-yard TD reception) as the only Washington running backs to record a 50+ yard touchdown reception.
- Running Back Antonio Gibson had four carries for 13 yards. He also added five receptions for 42 yards and a career-long 19-yard touchdown.
- Gibson (154) ties Kelvin Bryant (154) for the sixth-most receptions for a running back in franchise history.
- For the third consecutive season, Gibson has recorded multiple receiving touchdowns. He is the first running back in franchise history to have three consecutive seasons with two-plus receiving touchdowns since Chris Thompson in 2015-2017.
- Gibson returned five kickoffs for a single game career-high 133 yards (26.6 avg). He has back-to-back games with a 30-plus yard return for the first time in his career.
- Wide Receiver Dyami Brown had two catches for 40 yards and a career-long 35-yard touchdown to tie the game inside the final two-minutes. It was his first score of the season.
- Tight End Logan Thomas had five receptions for 40 yards. He eclipsed 200 career receptions.
- Thomas passed Fred Davis (162) for the sixth-most receptions by a tight end in franchise history.
Defense
- Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen recorded two quarterback hits and a sack, bringing his career total to 37.5.
- Allen registered his 13th career game with at least two quarterback hits and a sack. He ties Andre Carter for the fourth most games in franchise history with multiple quarterback hits and a sack.
- Defensive End Andre Jones Jr. recorded a single game career-high two passes defensed, the most for a Washington defensive end since Chase Young registered two on December 13, 2020.
- Jones Jr. joins Ryan Kerrigan and Chase Young as the only rookie defensive ends in franchise history to register two or more passes defensed in a single game.
- Defensive End Casey Toohill recorded one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit and one pass defensed, his first since January 9, 2022. It is his first career game with at least one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit, and one pass defensed.
- Defensive End James Smith-Williams recorded one quarterback hit, bringing his career total to 30.
- Linebacker Jamin Davis recorded two tackles for loss, bringing his career total to 16.
- Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste recorded two passes defensed, reaching 15 on the season.
- St-Juste registered his fifth game of the season with multiple passes defensed, this is tied for the fourth most in a single season in franchise history.
- St-Juste has recorded 11 passed defensed on the road, the most passes defensed on the road in the NFL through 10 weeks since Marcus Peters had 12 in 2016.
- Safety Percy Butler recorded one tackle for loss and one pass defensed. It is his third consecutive game with at least one pass defensed.
- Safety Kam Curl registered his 10th career quarterback hit.
Special Teams
- Kicker Joey Slye was good from 47 and 49 yards on his two field goal attempts.
- Slye has connected on 51 field goals as a member of the Commanders. He becomes the 11th player in franchise history with 50-plus made field goals.
- Punter Tress Way punted five times for 227 yards (45.4 avg).
Snap counts
Offense (61 plays)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Andrew Wylie
|61
|100%
|Charles Leno Jr.
|61
|100%
|Chris Paul
|61
|100%
|Sam Cosmi
|61
|100%
|Sam Howell
|61
|100%
|Tyler Larsen
|61
|100%
|Jahan Dotson
|58
|95%
|Terry McLaurin
|53
|87%
|Logan Thomas
|45
|74%
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|31
|51%
|Curtis Samuel
|31
|51%
|Antonio Gibson
|29
|48%
|John Bates
|25
|41%
|Dyami Brown
|11
|18%
|Byron Pringle
|10
|16%
|Alex Armah
|6
|10%
|Jamison Crowder
|6
|10%
Defense (81 plays)
|Player
|Players
|Percentage
|Percy Butler
|81
|100%
|Kamren Curl
|81
|100%
|Kendall Fuller
|81
|100%
|Jamin Davis
|81
|100%
|Benjamin St-Juste
|81
|100%
|Jonathan Allen
|67
|83%
|Daron Payne
|64
|79%
|David Mayo
|63
|78%
|Casey Toohill
|61
|75%
|Efe Obada
|50
|62%
|Danny Johnson
|49
|60%
|John Ridgeway
|31
|38%
|James Smith-Williams
|24
|30%
|Quan Martin
|18
|22%
|Phidarian Mathis
|18
|22%
|Andre Jones Jr.
|16
|20%
|KJ Henry
|12
|15%
|Khaleke Hudson
|8
|10%
|Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
|5
|6%