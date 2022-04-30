News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders select Percy Butler with No. 113 overall pick

Apr 30, 2022 at 12:34 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

With the No. 113 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders select bolster their secondary by taking Louisiana safety Percy Butler.

Butler (6-foot, 190 pounds) was a standout for the Ragin' Cajuns with an All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention as a junior and second team honors as a senior. He recorded 61 tackles, six for loss, four pass breakups, one blocked kick in 12 games, nine starts last season.

"Upside free safety with feast-or-famine tackle approach that creates inconsistencies teams will need to have corrected," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "Butler vacillates between punishing hitting and taking arm-tackling angles in the open field. He's average in man coverage but plays with instincts and catch disruption from zone. He might see an uptick in his future value if he can get his run tackling solidified."

More updates to follow.

