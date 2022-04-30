Percy Butler | 'It felt unreal' to be selected by the Commanders

The Washington Commanders used the No. 113 overall pick to select Louisiana safety Percy Butler. Here's a look at what he had to say to the media after getting the call.

On getting the call and his emotions on being drafted by Washington:

"So like I was just sitting outside with my two dogs, and I got the call just like, it felt unreal. Like my heart stopped and it's like a good relief getting that call. Just to be sitting there waiting, I just couldn't even watch the TV. It just felt so unreal."

On his two dogs with him:

"I got a [French Bulldog] and I got an XL [Bulldog]. So my Frenchie, he's like one year old and my XL [Bulldog] she is three."

On the name of his dogs:

"Fendi and Yoshi. Fendi is the XL Bully and Yoshi is the Frenchie."

On what he can bring to the table for Special Teams:

So in special teams, I feel like I can play every special team, all four of them. But my favorite special team has got to be punt. I like the flight position the most, I feel like that's the best special team that is out there to play.

On why he is such a good gunner: