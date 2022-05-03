5 things to know about Percy Butler

5. Rivera expects him to contribute early.

The Buffalo Nickel position on the Commanders' defense is one that has received plenty of attention since the season began, and with the release of Landon Collins, there has been some speculation over who will fill that role in 2022.

To Rivera, it seems like Butler will have a strong chance to make it his own.

"Percy just adds to help add to the mix and, and we can do some things I think with the right personnel on the field."

When Washington's defense was at its best last season, it was using a healthy dose of three safety looks to confuse quarterbacks and get as much talent on the field as possible. Butler will be part of that equation as well as other spots on the field.

"I think the biggest thing as far as his role is here's a guy that's gonna get an opportunity to compete," Rivera said. "Nickel will be one of them and safety will be the other one because of his skillset and the things that he does."