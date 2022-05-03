Rivera foresees Percy Butler having 'immediate impact' on defense

From what Butler showed at Louisiana, he should be able to handle the workload from a performance standpoint, in 866 career cover snaps with the Ragin' Cajuns, Butler only allowed one touchdown.

Butler has also shown an excitement for special teams, particularly on the punt team. Those are the kind of things Rivera likes to hear -- Rivera also said that Butler can help the Commanders on special teams -- but he doesn't want that to take too much time away from what Butler can add to the defense.