Commanders set to interview Eric Bieniemy for offensive coordinator

The Washington Commanders are set to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the same position.

Bieniemy, who began his coaching career in 2001, has 15 years of experience working in the NFL with the Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings. He has also coached for the Colorado Buffaloes in two stints as well as three seasons with UCLA. Prior to being promoted to the Chiefs' offensive coordinator in 2018, Bieniemy spent most of his coaching career working with running backs.

Bieniemy played nine seasons in the NFL after being drafted in the second round of the 1991 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers and also spent time with Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles. He finished his playing career with 2,812 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns in addition to 1,897 yards and a touchdown as a return specialist.

The Chiefs have boasted one of the league's best offenses since Bieniemy took over as their offensive coordinator. During that time, the Chiefs have never finished lower than sixth in total yards per game, including three seasons of leading the league in the category in 2018, 2020 and 2022. Over the last five years, the Chiefs have averaged 406.2 yards and 30.1 points per game.

In 2022, the Chiefs finished the season first in passing yards (297.8), points per game (29.2) and first downs (408). They also ranked second in third down conversion rate (48.7%) while being one of the least penalized teams in the NFL (7th).

During Bieniemy's time as offensive coordinator, Patrick Mahomes has thrown for at least 4,000 yards each season, including two 5,000-yard performances, and led the league in touchdowns in 2018 and 2022. In addition to his MVP selection in 2018, Mahomes also has four Pro Bowl selections and two First Team All-Pro selections.

Several of the Chiefs' skill players also had standout seasons with Bieniemy as the offensive coordinator. Tyreek Hill had four 1,000-yard seasons, which played a role in Hill being the fastest player in franchise history to reach 4,000 career receiving yards. Travis Kelce has been regarded as one of the best tight ends in the NFL with at least 1,200 receiving yards and five touchdowns in four of the last five seasons with Bieniemy as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator.

In 2022 regular season, Kelce scored a career-high 12 touchdowns on 110 receptions.

As the Chiefs' running backs coach, Bieniemy helped Jamaal Charles get back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2013 and 2014 and record 21 rushing touchdowns in that span.

During his four seasons with the Vikings, Bieniemy worked with Adrian Peterson and helped the running back start his career with four straight 1,000-yard season, including a league-leading 1,760 yards in 2008. Peterson's performances led to him getting four Pro Bowl selections, four All-Pro votes and an Offensive Rookie of the Year selection by The Associated Press.