Commanders set to play Cowboys on Sunday for Week 18

The day and time for the Washington Commanders' season finale has now been set.

The Commanders will wrap up the 2022 season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. and will be aired on FOX.

The Commanders enter the matchup with a 7-8-1 record after a 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. The Cowboys have a shot to win the NFC East and potentially the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and will be coming off a 10-day break after beating the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.

As far as how the Commanders plan to approach the game, Ron Rivera confirmed during his Monday press conference that the Commanders are intending to end the season strong and are "playing to win."

"We're going to go out and play our best football this time of year and we're playing to win," he said. "That's all there is to it."