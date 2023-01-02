News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders set to play Cowboys on Sunday for Week 18

Jan 02, 2023 at 04:56 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Screen Shot 2023-01-02 at 4.53.30 PM

The day and time for the Washington Commanders' season finale has now been set.

The Commanders will wrap up the 2022 season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. and will be aired on FOX.

The Commanders enter the matchup with a 7-8-1 record after a 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. The Cowboys have a shot to win the NFC East and potentially the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and will be coming off a 10-day break after beating the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.

As far as how the Commanders plan to approach the game, Ron Rivera confirmed during his Monday press conference that the Commanders are intending to end the season strong and are "playing to win."

"We're going to go out and play our best football this time of year and we're playing to win," he said. "That's all there is to it."

It will be more than three months since the Commanders and Cowboys played each other. The last matchup came on Oct. 2, when the Cowboys defeated Washington, 25-10, at AT&T Stadium.

Related Content

news

Notes & Quotes from Ron Rivera's Monday press conference

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera spoke with the media today to discuss his thoughts on the team's 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns and the plans for the season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. Here are some notes & quotes from his press conference.

news

Numbers to know from Washington's loss to the Browns

2023 did not start off as the Washington Commanders might have hoped, as they fell to the Cleveland Browns, 24-10, at FedExField on New Year's Day. It was a must-win game for the Burgundy & Gold, who are now officially eliminated with yesterday's defeat and last night's Packers win. Here are three numbers to know from Washington's Week 17 loss.

news

Commanders-Browns Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

news

Wake Up Washington | Some perspective on Week 17

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Jan. 2, 2022.

news

5 takeaways from Washingtons' Week 17 loss to Cleveland

The Washington Commanders could not maintain control of their playoff destiny and dropped their third-straight loss to the Cleveland Browns, 24-10. Here are five takeaways from the defeat.

news

Instant Analysis | Commanders drop third straight with loss to Cleveland

Washington's playoff hopes slip further with their third loss as the offense struggled to gain any traction.

news

Joe Gibbs, Donnie Warren reflect on Hogs' legacy

While there were several players that came and went during Washington's three Super Bowl victories, the Hogs were one of the few constants during the stretch where Washington was considered one of the NFL's powerhouses.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Browns inactives, Week 17

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 17 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

news

Commanders sign IPP defensive tackle David Bada to active roster

After spending the past three seasons with the Commanders as part of the International Player Pathway Program, Bada has earned a spot on the team's active roster.

news

Wake Up Washington | Zampese impressed with Carson Wentz vs. 49ers

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

news

3 keys to Washington getting a win against the Browns at home

The Washington Commanders will host the Cleveland Browns at FedExField for a critical Week 17 game to keep their playoff hopes alive. Here are three keys to securing the win, presented by KIA.

Advertising