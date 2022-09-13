Commanders sign DT Benning Potoa'e to practice squad, release S Ferrod Gardner

The Washington Commanders have signed defensive tackle Benning Potoa'e to the practice squad and released safety Ferrod Gardner from the practice squad.

Potoa'e joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Washington, where he played in 53 games with 27 starts. He was a Pro Football Focus honorable mention in 2019 after recording 30 tackles (seven for loss) and 4.5 sacks. For his career with the Huskies, Potoa'e racked up 117 tackles, 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Potoa'e signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, and after being waived during final roster cuts, he was signed to the team's practice squad. Potoa'e appeared in the Buccaneers' playoff run against the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders, playing 21 combined snaps in the matchups.