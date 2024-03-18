Commanders sign DE Clelin Ferrell

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed defensive end Clelin Ferrell. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ferrell (6-4, 265) is a five-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Las Vegas Raiders as the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He has appeared in 75 games, making 47 starts and has recorded 71 total tackles, 13.5 sacks, 45 quarterback hits and 21 tackles for loss.

In 2023, Ferrell started in all 17 games for the San Francisco 49ers and registered a career-high 13 quarterbacks hits along with 3.5 sacks and six tackles for loss.

Ferrell played collegiately at Clemson for three seasons (2016-18) where he started all 44 games and registered 166 tackles, 27.0 sacks, seven passes defensed, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. During his time as a Tiger, Ferrell won two National Championships (2016, 2018) and became the second player in Clemson history to earn First-Team All-American honors from the Associated Press twice.