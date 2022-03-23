Commanders sign DE Efe Obada

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed Defensive End Efe Obada. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Obada (6-6, 265) is a five-year NFL veteran who entered the league through the NFL International Player Pathway Program becoming the first player from the program to make the 53-man roster of a team in 2018 with the Carolina Panthers. Through three seasons, Obada played in 42 games recording 50 tackles, 7.5 sacks, an interception and two fumbles recovered.

After spending his first NFL seasons with the Panthers from 2018-20, Obada signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills on April 19, 2021. In Buffalo, Obada recorded 12 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a pass defensed attributing to an AFC East Title.