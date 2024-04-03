 Skip to main content
Commanders sign DL Haggai Chisom Nduisi

Apr 03, 2024 at 09:55 AM
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va.– The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed defensive lineman Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi. The full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ndubuisi, (6-6, 298) is entering his second year in the NFL. He joined the Arizona Cardinals in 2022 and the Denver Broncos this past season as a part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program. He also had a stint in the United Football League (UFL) with the San Antonio Brahmas in 2023 before joining Washington.

In 2023, Ndubuisi appeared in a single preseason game with the Broncos where he recorded two tackles. He served on the practice squad for the remainder of the season.

During his time with the Cardinals in 2022, Ndubuisi appeared in the team's first preseason game as an offensive lineman.

A native of Lagos, Nigeria, Ndubuisi originally played soccer and basketball growing up before discovering football on YouTube. He self-taught himself the game of football before joining the UpRise Academy, a program that helps identify African football talent, in Ghana in 2021. Ndubuisi was invited to the NFL's International Player Pathway Program from his performance in an International NFL Camp based in London.

Beginning this season, each of the 32 NFL clubs is eligible to fill a 91st roster spot entering training camp and a 17th roster spot on its practice squad, reserved for an international player. Washington will be permitted to elevate its international practice squad player to its active roster a maximum of three times throughout the season. This has been done to increase the flexibility for NFL clubs to leverage the additional player, while creating more opportunity to play. Washington will also receive one training camp roster exemption for its international practice squad player.

