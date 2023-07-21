Commanders sign Emmanuel Forbes Jr., Quan Martin

The Washington Commanders have signed rookies Emmanuel Forbes and Quan Martin.

In a corresponding move, the Commanders have also placed safety Xavier Henderson on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

At 166 pounds, Forbes does not have the same weight advantage as some of the other top corners, but one area that Forbes is not light in is athleticism, as he had the fourth fastest 40 times (4.35), a 37.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot-11 broad jump.

Those metrics, plus some standout numbers for the Bulldogs, has ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. convinced that Forbes is an underrated prospect in a deep talent pool.

"I'm a huge fan of Forbes, who is rail thin but really fast," Kiper wrote in his latest mock draft. "He has gone up against some of college football's best wideouts and consistently held his own."

Forbes has proven himself as one of the best defensive backs in the SEC over the last three seasons. He was the highest graded cornerback in the conference during the 2022 season (87.8) and allowed career lows in receptions (26), completion percentage (51%), yards per reception (9.3) and yards after the catch (95).

Martin (5-11, 194 pounds) is a Third Team All-Big Ten selection who adds size, versatility and range to the Commanders' secondary. A veteran of 50 games, Martin has 225 tackles, a sack and seven interceptions over the course of his five-year career.

"Versatile cornerback/safety prospect with the size and physical talent to play nickel back or align as a deep safety," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "A buttery smooth hip swivel allows him to glide and transition effectively from his pedal."

Martin is a physical defensive back who knows how to get ball-carriers on the ground. His 90.7 tackle grade was the best among all cornerbacks. He also led Illinois in solo tackles (51) and was second on the team in pass breakups.